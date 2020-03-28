Kenny Ashaka

Deposed Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Haruna Jokolo and the Northern Elders Forum Chairman, Prof Ango Abdullahi last Saturday took potshots at northern traditional rulers and some political elite within the presidency for the removal of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The duo, however, differed on the subject matter. While Jokolo said that the state of disunion within the ranks of the traditional rulers in the North was responsible, Ango insisted that the Buhari government actively participated in the contrivance that ultimately led to the sack of Emir Sanusi II.

Both Jokolo and Prof Ango Abdullahi spoke separately in an interview with the Kano-based Radio Vision FM, Hausa monitored bySunday Sun.

In a harsh and corrosive tone, Jokolo who expressed reluctance in commenting on the removal of Emir Sanusi II warned that more sack of the Emirs was imminent if the traditional rulers in the North failed to unite to protect themselves from those he said are either envious of their position or accomplices of the government.

Hear him: “Although the traditional rulers in the southern part of the country are more disunited, they are more willing to quickly unite in defending any issue that will affect their traditional institution/authority and interests. For instance, the Alaafin of Oyo recently warned the Governor of Ekiti State to be cautious with the letter he wrote to some traditional rulers in Ekiti State. The traditional rulers in the South, truly, are more on their own as they act independent. The Ooni and the Alaafin are not in agreement so also the Ooni and Oba of Lagos. They are always at each other’s neck, but you can see in this current case they all came under the umbrella of the Alaafin of Oyo to defend their institution. However, in the North the reverse is the case. There is no unity of purpose. On one hand, the Emir is removed on account of the desire for the allure of the position and they conspire to unseat him just because they are interested in the office of the Emir. There is connivance in order to just deal with the Emir. On the other hand, some persons will liaise with the authorities so that an Emir is removed for political purpose. That is the basic thing.

“The problem of the removal of the Emir of Kano ought to have been tackled earlier on before getting to this stage, but once the aim is achieved everybody goes to sleep and begin to talk rubbish. Look at Obasanjo writing to the former Emir of Kano, but it was the same Obasanjo under whose tenure I was removed. I fought my battle alone by going to war with those who removed me, but nobody among the Emirs stood up for me. We all agreed to do a thing, but when I was removed nobody stood up for me, to protest my removal. The matter that led to my removal was raised at the meeting of Ja’amatul Nasir Islam, but it was resolved that my matter should not be discussed. I was left alone. They, the traditional rulers, have fallen into the pit they dug by themselves. The ghost of their previous act is what is haunting them. It is this inaction that is affecting us on the long run and we will all suffer. The traditional institution is the one protecting us all, generally.”

On the allegation that some Emirs are overtly loyal to the governors, Jokolo remarked: “I don’t know whether the Emirs are loyal to the governors or their bellies. Assuming they are loyal to the governors only it would have been alright, but there are so many unsavoury things happening. The Emirs went to meet Governor Wike and hobnobbed with him. This Wike is the same governor who, one, destroyed the Friday Mosque in Port Harcourt. Two, Wike said Rivers State is a Christian state. Three, it is the same Wike who gathered traditional rulers of Rivers State and was insulting them and even referred to a traditional ruler that he wore his cap like that of Usman Dan Fodio. But has any Northern Emir stopped relating with him? Yet, the descendants of Dan Fodio have not stopped hobnobbing with him. Four, look at the killings in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, the Emirs have not done anything on it or lend a voice. They are always messing up! Nonsense! Where they are to send delegation to, they will just be talking rubbish. They are only engaged in what will further their interests and these are occasioned by greed.”

The deposed Emir was also asked to speak on the new Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and his brother, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero.

Responding, Jokolo said he expects high prospects from them on account of the good upbringing from their late father, Alhaji Ado Bayero. He further said: “These (the two Emirs) are not small children (novice). They were well brought up by their father. Wherever he went to they were always with him. He brought them up very well. Nobody has heard anything untoward about them if you observe. I have no doubt about their character, although you never can tell of the work of Satan (as Adam fell, anything can happen); but may Allah be with them, may Allah guide them. If you observe, Emir Aminu’s mother is the daughter of the Emir of Ilorin, from Gwandu Emirate from a town called Jauro. They are the descendants of Alimi; so I am not surprised he has good upbringing from his father’s side and mother’s lineage.”

Ango Abdullahi on alleged presidency connivance with others to remove Emir Sanusi II,

To Prof Ango Abdullahi, a chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum and Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, the deposition of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano was with “the active support of the presidency.” He went on: “They connived to remove Emir Sanusi. My complaint is that it is a useless venture. The failure of the ACF to successfully resolve the dispute between the Governor of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, will not deter the ACF from continuing its role of promoting unity in the North. We will be available anytime our contribution is required. We are disappointed and we hold the government of Buhari responsible for the removal.”

But when the interviewer reminded Prof Abdullahi about the allegations of transgressions against the deposed Emir, he retorted: “Where is the local law, state law or international law that would permit/allow for the removal of Emir Sanusi in that manner. There is no real offence at all if it is not politics.”

Are you saying there is no real reason save politics?

There is no real reason or genuine cause that necessitated his removal from the stool of his ancestors.

Are you now saying it is politics?

What is it then?

Emir Sanusi is being accused of disrespect

Which government deserves respect or integrity? Which government is worth it? Which government has respect that one can say it has been disrespected?

What are your views about the growing conflicts between the traditional institution and the governors? What do you want to do to stop this?

Whatever any governor wants to do, let him do. So, you will no longer be involved in Arewa issues i.e; issues involving Northern Nigeria?

We will always be involved; at least, we will voice out our opinion, but whatever any governor likes let him do just like Ganduje has done.

What is your reason for saying the presidency has a hand in the removal of Emir Sanusi?

I rely on the statement of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

But what is Buhari’s concern with the issues in Kano?

I think we need to ask you to go and ask him.

But Buhari said it is a state issue and not a Federal matter?

No, no. Is he not a leader? When we talk of Northern elders he is number one. Whatever he sees will affect the North or any part, he should be the first to say or do something. Let him say he would not do something and see he has not done anything.

But he says he wants to adhere to due process and rule of law?

Which law? If so where is Dasuki? Where is El-Zakzaky? Where are those in unlawful detention? If he had been obeying the rule of law where are they?

From henceforth will the ACF intervene in similar issues or controversies or join any committee to resolve controversies? Will the ACF be willing to do something?

At no point in time were we invited. We only took it upon ourselves to intervene. Nobody sent us to Kano.

Seeing the failure in Kano will you intervene again?

It will not stop us from future intervention because we might meet up with sensible people.

What do you mean by sensible people?

People who listen to advice.