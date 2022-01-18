From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Mobile Sanitation Agency of Nigeria (JOMSAN) has called on the federal, states and local governments and the security agencies to join the fight against multiple taxation and the blocking of federal highways by miscreants under the guise of collecting government revenue.

JOMSAN President Dr Nnamdi Ogbogbo made the appeal in Abuja during an event to unveil the ALGON seal for the year 2022.

He said that for the country’s ease of doing business rank to be improved, the government needs to create an enabling environment for investors and businesses to strive including curbing every form of multiple taxations.

Ogbogbo said that the practice of blocking federal highways by miscreants under the guise of collecting government revenue has negatively impacted the ease of doing business in Nigeria which must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

He said: “We want to carry out the National Assembly directive to ALGON/NULGE as regards the menace of multiple taxation, caused by the unwarranted and unlawful blocking of our highways by all and sundry in the name of government revenue.

“For the country’s ease of doing business rank to be improved, government needs to create an enabling environment for investors. It should reduce taxation on companies, boost electricity which is an important commodity because without electricity companies would not function effectively.”

He called on the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Bank of Industry, the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and other private sector groups to sustain the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

JOMSAN President said they are joining forces to war against multiple taxation and the blocking of federal highways in order to bring back sanity to our roads to ensure the ease of doing business in our country.

“The practice of stopping vehicles on the road in order to sell unapproved and fake clearance certificates will henceforth be a thing of the past. The use of unauthorized associations to certify local government permits must also come to an end.

“I am, therefore, appealing to the government, the police, drivers’ unions, members of JOMSAN and the public for understanding and support to enable us to ensure that we record huge success.

“In this regard, we are calling on the federal and state governments to assist us in this battle with the necessary logistics and funding if we are to effectively carry out the directive of the National Assembly and ALGON/NULGE to eradicate multiple taxation and stop all illegal roadblocks and bring uniformity among all 774 local government revenue contractors in the Mobile Advert Industry,” Igbogbo said.