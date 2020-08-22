Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday arrives Mali’s capital, Bamako, to continue with the ECOWAS mediation and peace talks towards resolving Mali’s protracted political crisis and restoring normalcy in the West African country.

Jonathan in a tweet on his verified twitter handle @GEJonathan said:: : We will continue to engage Malian stakeholders as brothers and sisters until lasting peace is found.”

We arrived in Bamako this afternoon to continue with the ECOWAS mediation & peace talks towards resolving Mali's political crisis & restoring normalcy in this beautiful West African country. We'll continue to engage Malian stakeholders until lasting peace is found.

