Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP), has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his sixty-two birthday, and described him as the hero of Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement, ADP National Chairman, Yabagi Yusuf, yesterday, noted that Jonathan demonstrated that use of violence or bloodshed in attaining any political power negates its sacred essence, adding that his tenure was largely characterized by peaceful coexistence amongst the majority of Nigerians.

According to Sani, “on behalf of all the members of the ADP home and abroad, friends and well wishers of the party, we wish the former President, a happy birthday, wishing him and his family more life and protection from God almighty,” he said.

The former presidential candidate charged other political leaders across the country “to emulate the humility of the former President, who never saw a need to foist himself on Nigerians at the time he contested for a re-election. All leaders must continue to abide by the laws as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

“Power ultimately resides with God Almighty alone, leaders should attain power through peaceful means not by visiting misery and torture on others.

He added that “Dr. Jonathan is a father of the Nation, who demonstrated that he was a pro Nigeria, when he established Nine (9) additional Federal Universities, mostly cited in the Northern part of the country, in his quest to ensure that all states of the federation have a Federal University.

“He also went ahead, to build schools for the Almajiris, because he wanted a better life for all Nigerian children. He coached our railway lines, built new track lanes to standard gauge, there were many other giant stride he achieved. During his time, Nigeria’s GDP was over $500b.

“We as a party can only pray to God Almighty to keep protecting him and his family, as we believe that he still has a leadership role to play, for the development of peace and unity of the country.”