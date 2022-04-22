From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has pleaded for more time to enable him complete the consultation process he embarked on before formally declaring interest to contest for 2023 president.

He made the appeal while hosting large crowd of supporters, mostly youths and women, that stormed his office in Abuja on solidarity march to request his declaration.

Persuading him to declare for the 2023 presidential poll, the supporters wielding placards with various inscriptions like GoodLuck Jonathan, you must run”, “we need you to restore Nigeria”, “you are the best for the position”, they took turns to ask him to return to office in 2023, promising to work for his victory at the polls.

They further claimed that the former President has the template to restore Nigeria’s pride of place and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

Responding, Jonathan appreciated the large crowd for their support and visit, begging that they give him more time to finalise his consultationso.

“I always say youths must get involved in the Political process and the- Not- Too- Young -To -Run Law has made it clear that young people can contest any position in government. So, we will continue to encourage you to get involved in the political process, and as long as many youths get involved in the political process, we will be able to get the government that we want.

“Yes the country is facing some challenges some of them started a long time ago. And I believe with the interest of young people, these problems will be dealt with if we work very hard. “Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell you I am declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out. But the key role you must play is that you must pray that Nigeria get somebody that carry the young people along, somebody that can also work very hard to see that some of the problems you raised are delt with by government. And I believe collectively we will work together, I thank all of you,” he noted.

The former President has been under immense pressure from his political supporters and some Nigerians to recontest the position he lost to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

Only recently, some groups like the Nigerian Young Professionals in Diaspora (NYPD), gave Jonathan one week ultimatum to declare for 2023 Presidential race or risked litigation.

The group, comprising Young Professionals in Diaspora, is a composition of Nigerians from all over the country based in different countries.

The convener of the group, Arc. Oladipo Akande, had at a press release made available to newsmen via email from Los Angeles, United States of America, stated that it was imperative for the former helmsman to throw his hat into the ring without further delay.