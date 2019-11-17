Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday expressed disappointment with the late arrival of voting materials in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area.

Jonathan who arrived his polling unit, 39, in Otuoke under ward 13 at 8.30 am was surprised that electoral officials and voting materials were not there.

Arriving the polling unit he said to a reporter: “Are you an electoral officer,” and when the journalist declared his status, Jonathan then asked, “where are they?

He further said: “Well, this is where I will vote, but since they are not here yet let me go back inside. You see now, youths of nowadays, you need to do more,” he stated.

The election materials finally arrived at 11.00am and he voted at 11.42 am but he declined to grant any interview.