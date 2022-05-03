Jonathan Foundation calls for defence of journalism against attack

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF),has called on governments and citizens to make commitments towards the defence of journalism and journalists from attacks as the world celebrates press freedom day.

Communications Officer of the Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo in a news statement said the theme of this year’s celebration: “Journalism under digital siege”, highlights the challenges of contemporary media practice in an era of digital technology.

According to Ominabo, GJF notes that despite the obvious benefits associated with digital technology in our society, it has exposed citizens to new forms of tyranny and violence.

It therefore called on stakeholders to defend journalism from all forms of repression and urged media professionals to uphold media ethics in the discharge of their duties and ensure that information is used for public good at all times.

The statement read in part: On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2022, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) celebrates Nigerian journalists and other media stakeholders across Africa who bear the burden of information dissemination and continue to use information as a means to promote good governance and accountability in our nations.

“The theme for this year: “Journalism under digital siege,” highlights the challenges of contemporary media practice in this era of digital technology; which has created new forms of tyranny and theatres of violence and in our nations.

“Digital technology, despite its benefit of democratising access to information, has also exposed citizens to undue violence and unwarranted censorship by state and non-state actors.

“As we celebrate, we call on governments and citizens to defend journalism against attacks as well as commit to protecting journalism and journalists from all threats in our societies. We also urge media professionals to live up to their responsibilities; uphold media ethics and ensure that information is used for public good at all times.”