Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), yesterday, signed a memorandum of understanding with the African Union (AU) to establish an effective partnership between the two parties for promoting peace and a culture of good governance in Africa.

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, and GJF Executive Director, Ann Iyonu, signed the agreement at a ceremony at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where both parties expressed the need to improve peace, security and governance in Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adeoye described the collaboration between the AU and the organisation, founded by former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, as a landmark event, noting that the continental body looks forward to rewarding results from the initiative.

He said: “We are committed to the cause of promoting democracy in Africa. That is why today, we think this is a landmark event. It is also very strategic for us to push ahead with the idea of promoting good governance, peace and security because without good governance, there will be no peace and security and without peace and security, there will be no democracy. As we sign this agreement, I believe we are signing for the good of our continent and the future of our peoples.”

A statement by GJF spokesman, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, quoted the commissioner to have further said: “On behalf of Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, I also congratulate former Nigerian president, Jonathan, for this initiative.

“Incidentally, I was Nigeria’s ambassador here in Ethiopia when he started the initiative. It took some time, but I am happy that today, the dream of this collaboration has become successful. Once again, I want to congratulate the foundation. I believe today marks the beginning of a closer and practical collaboration that will lift the work that AU does in this regard. ”

In her remarks, Iyonu, who represented the foundation, noted that GJF was founded in 2015 for the advancement of peace and prosperity on the African continent, adding that it serves as a platform to champion and catalyse democratic governance