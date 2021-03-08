From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan sneaked into Imo State on Monday for a low-key commissioning of a hospital, the Aihwa Integrated Medical Clinic, in Ngor Okpala, built by a cleric, Reverend father Kelly Udunka.

Although former PresidentJonathan told journalists in Owerri that he was in the state purely for the commissioning of the hospital along airport road, speculations are rife that he may have continued his consultation on his alleged plot to dump his party People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Chief Press Secretary and media adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, when contacted denied the speculation, insisting that the former president visited the state for the hospital commission.

While urging the public to ignore the rumour, he said that Jonathan cannot join APC without making it public. ‘Former President Goodluck Jonathan is not a small person that he will not make it public his intention to join any party, it’s just rumour,’ he said.

‘He came into the state to commission a hospital built by an illustrious son who is a reverend father, ignore their speculations,’ Nwachukwu said.