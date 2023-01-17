From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has inaugurated a 1.15km Afi-Uko Ntighe Bridge along the 19km Etebi – Enwang Road, said to be the longest bridge in the South South region of Nigeria.

The project was recently completed by Governor Udom Emmanuel to link Mbo and Esit Eket local government areas of Akwa Ibom State.

The Etebi-Enwang bridge project is also said to have longest history of contract award as it is said to have been initially awarded to a British construction company headed by Engr Fidelis Cobbs in 1949 and considered the fourth largest in Nigeria.

It was one of the signature projects of Godswill Akpabio administration which enjoyed massive publicity alongside Use Ikot Amama Road in Ibiono Ibom LGA in the state; but both projects were left uncompleted.

Jonathan applauded Governor Emmanuel for consistently delivering well-structured growth-promoting projects in the state.

The former president who was accompanied by the former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, said it takes someone with total commitment to improving the lives of the people to embark on a project of such magnitude.

The former president therefore urged whoever would emerge as incoming governor of the state to effectively follow the footprints of Governor Emmanuel.

Governor Emmanuel said the completion of the bridge was in fulfilment of his electioneering promise to open up riverine communities in the state.