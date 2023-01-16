From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has inaugurated a 1.15km Afi-Uko Ntighe Bridge along the 19km Etebi – Enwang Road, said to be the longest bridge in the South-South region of Nigeria, recently completed by Governor Udom Emmanuel to link Mbo and Esit Eket local government areas of Akwa Ibom State.

The Etebi-Enwang bridge project is also said to have the longest history of contract award as it is said to have been initially awarded to a British construction company headed by Engr Fidelis Cobbs in 1949 and is considered the fourth largest in Nigeria.

It was one of the signature projects of the Godswill Akpabio administration which enjoyed massive publicity alongside Use Ikot Amama Road in Ibiono Ibom LGA in the state, but both projects were left uncompleted.