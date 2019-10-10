Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Thursday meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock lasted just eight minutes, Daily Sun reports.

The meeting, which started at the President’s office around 3 pm, lasted about 8 minutes.

Jonathan had arrived at the forecourt of the State House around 2:58 pm.

The former president, however, did not speak with State House Correspondents who had waited to interview him on the purpose of his visit when he emerged from the President’s office.

Mr Jonathan went straight to his waiting car after exchanging pleasantries with a presidential staff at the forecourt of the State House, after which he was driven off.

This is Mr Jonathan’s first visit under the second term administration of President Buhari.

Under Mr Buhari’s first term, the former President had come to the Presidential Villa twice for private meetings.

Mr Jonathan recently came under fire following revelations by former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron, who claimed in his memoir that that he (Jonathan) had prevented UK troops from rescuing some of the 276 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, Borno State.

Mr Jonathan had responded by saying Mr Cameron was against him because he had signed the Anti-Same Sex Marriage Bill into law.

Mr Cameron, in his recently published memoir titled ‘For the Record’, had claimed that a team of UK soldiers had located some of the Chibok girls but “Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan, seemed to be asleep at the wheel. When he eventually made a statement, it was to accuse the campaigners of politicising the tragedy. And absolutely crucially, when we offered to help rescue the girls we had located, he refused.”