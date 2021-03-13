Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described late oil mogul, Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, as a sophisticated Nigerian.

Jonathan, who spoke at the commendation service of the late extraordinary philanthropist in Abonnema, Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, said the deceased lived an impactful life in the society.

The former president noted late Lulu-Briggs’ political contribution in the current democratic dispensation

He charged the deceased’s children, particularly the Chief Mourner, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to fit in their late father’s shoes and legacies.

In her speech, wife of President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, noted that the deceased was known for his involvement and contribution in the oil and gas industry.

Aisha, who was represented by the the former First Lady of Bayelsa State, Alayingi Timpre Sylva, condoled with them and prayed God to comfort bereaved family.

In his vote of thanks, Chief Mourner, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, thanked Dr. Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife for pay last respect to their late father.

Dumo said his father was from a humble beginning and noted his extraordinary contribution to the family and society.

He also thanked Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the role he played in the burial of their late father.

The chief mourner urged sympathizers and well-wishers to emulate the legacies of their father and impact positively on the society.

He said: “I want to encourage everyone one seated here; let us try to make impact on the society”.