Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the late oil mogul, Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, as a sophisticated Nigerian.

Jonathan, who spoke at the commendation service of the late extraordinary philanthropist in Abonnema, Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, said the deceased lived an impactful life in the society.

The former president charged the deceased’s children, particularly the Chief Mourner, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, to fit in their late father’s shoes and legacies.

In her speech, wife of President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, noted that the deceased was known for his involvement and contribution in the oil and gas industry.

Aisha, who was represented by the former First Lady of Bayelsa State, Alayingi Timpre Sylva, condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed God to comfort them.