The International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)-Africa has pledged support for the efforts of African leaders towards curbing the spread of coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the whole world. It also urged international agencies and foundations to strengthen the hands of African nations as they battle COVID-19 pandemic by supporting their effort to procure the much-needed medical supplies such as testing kits, protective gear and ventilators.

The group made this known in a statement issued,yesterday, in Abuja. The statement signed by former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who is chairman of ISCP Africa, commended African leaders for their efforts towards combating the pandemic and urged citizens to abide by the directives of relevant authorities in maintaining social distancing and keeping safe.

The ISCP, known for its crusade for peace and good governance on the continent, is made up of mainly of former Presidents and ex-Heads State of Africa.

“We wish to continue to encourage the efforts of African governments in particular, who are doing their best within the limits of the resources at their disposal, in dealing with this pandemic, while we encourage citizens to abide by the directives of the relevant authorities, in the effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“We call on all local, regional and international organisations and foundations to join hands in the fight against this global pandemic, especially on the African continent.”