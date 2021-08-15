From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of the late former President Shehu Shagari and the Government of Sokoto State over the death of the Ex-President’s wife, Hadiza Shagari.

In a condolence message he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan expressed sadness over Mrs. Shagari’s demise, describing her as a kind and warm-hearted matriarch.

Ikechukwu Eze, Special Adviser to Jonathan said the former President further noted that the late octogenarian was a uniting force in her family and her community.

The statement reads in part: “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, over the passing on of the late leader’s wife, Hajiya Hadiza Shagari, at age 80.

“Mrs Shagari was a kind and warm-hearted matriarch and a role model whose life was a stabilising and uniting factor in the family and community, especially after the death of her husband, former President Shagari.

“She was a well-respected First Lady during the Shagari Presidency because of her candour, goodwill and the unyielding support she provided to her husband and the administration.”

“May Allah comfort her family members, forgive her sins and grant her al Jannah Firdaus.”

Similarly, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malamii (SAN), in his condolence message to the Shagari family, described the late widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, as a woman of integrity whose virtues would ever be remembered.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in a statement issued over the weekend, said Malami who was at the residence of the late President Shehu Shagari to pay a condolence visit, prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to the deceased and give the families the fortitude to bear the loss.