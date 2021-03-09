From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former president Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, visited Imo State for a low key commissioning of a hospital, Aihwa Integrated Medical Clinic in Ngor Okpala built by a cleric, Kelly Udunka.

Although, Jonathan told journalists in Owerri that he was in the state purely for the commissioning of the hospital on Airport Road, but speculations are rife that he may have continued his consultations on his alleged plot to dump Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, when contacted, denied the speculations, insisting that the former president visited the state for the hospital commissioning.

While urging the public to ignore the rumour, he said Jonathan cannot join APC without making it public.

“Former president Jonathan is not a small person that he will not make his intention to join any part public, it’s just rumour.

“He came into the state to commission a hospital built by an illustrious son who is a reverend father, ignore their speculations,” Nwachukwu said.