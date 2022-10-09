Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness at the death of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement by his Media Adviser , Ikechukwu Eze, on Sunday in Abuja, Jonathan condoled with the family of the deceased as well as the government and people of Abia.

The former president described the late Ogbulafor as a patriot who contributed much toward deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

He said that Ogbulafor, who served as chairman and secretary of the PDP, contributed his quota toward the development of the nation.

“Chief Ogbulafor will be remembered for his dedication to the good causes he believed in and for his commitment and contributions to the growth of the nation’s democracy.”

Jonathan prayed God to comfort members of Ogbulafor’s family and grant his soul eternal rest. (NAN)