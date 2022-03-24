From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As part of efforts to enhance good governance and economic development in the West Africa sub-region, former West African leaders under the auspices of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) have called on political leaders in Africa to address security challenges in their countries and strengthen democratic institutions.

The leaders who made this call at a strategy meeting said democracy to endure it must yield basic public goods to its citizens.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and convener of the forum Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in his opening speech expressed concern over the recurring military intervention in West Africa, adding that the forum is poised to actively engage key stakeholders to stem the tide of regression of democracy in the sub-region.

Jonathan in a statement by Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation quoted Jonathan to have said: ‘The sustainability of democracy in West Africa is key to resolving many of our challenges. I, therefore, appeal to all our leaders across our nations to make democracy work for the interest of all citizens.

‘This is why we need to continually advocate for the strengthening of our democratic institutions. Strong institutions are the pillars for the sustenance of our democracy and the development of our nations.’

According to Ominabo, Dr Jonathan also clarified that the forum was set up to complement the efforts of Governments and international organisations in the bid to promote peace and good governance in the sub-region.

‘As stakeholders, we must therefore help in this regard and fashion out the best approach towards the strengthening of our political systems.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘Let me re-emphasise the point that is often made that for democracy to endure, it must yield basic public goods to its citizens. These include economic development, good social services, freedom, justice, peace and security.

‘This underscores the place of good governance in our discourse of democracy. Democracy loses its meaning if it does not guarantee the economic status and social security of the citizens.

‘Today, we must interrogate some fundamental issues such as recurring military intervention, democracy and good governance, peace and security, economic development as well as human trafficking in our sub-region.’

Former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who joined the meeting virtually, called for a proactive strategy to forestall political crises in the region, adding that early warning signs should be leveraged to prevent degeneration of tenuous situations.

Former President of Sierra Leon Ernest Bai Koroma in his remarks noted that the region was ‘experiencing a reversal in gains made over the decades, stressing that the forum should come up with proposals that would address our situation.’

Similarly, former Prime Minister of Senegal Aminata Toure, in her address, stressed the need to focus on prevention of election-related violence, and charged the forum to set up a task force that would follow up on elections to prevent electoral violence.