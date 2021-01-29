Former president Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over the death of his father, Arthur Okorie Uzoma.

The former president, in a statement by his Special Adviser Ikechukwu Eze, described the exit of the patriarch as a great loss to the family and Delta State, adding that the wisdom and experience of elders like him remain valuable to the nation’s development experience.

In a condolence message to the governor and the people of Delta State, Jonathan prayed for the repose of his soul and urged the governor and other family members to take solace in the fact that their father led a fulfilled and exemplary life.

The former president said: “I am saddened by the news of the passing on of your dear father, Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, to eternal glory.

“Elder Okowa was a dedicated patriot who gave his best to the nation. His legacies and ideals will be sustained in the lives of all those he mentored, including Governor Okowa and other respectable members of the society.”

Also, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. who commiserated with his Delta State counterpart, Okowa, in a statement, prayed that God grants the governor, his family and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I received the news of the passing of Arthur Okorie Okowa, father of my brother, friend and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, with a heavy heart.

“The late Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero was a revered community leader who exuded uncommon love and grace that endeared him to all. He will be greatly missed.”

One of the governor’s brothers, Solomon, took to his Facebook page to lament the demise of the Okowa patriarch household in Owa Kingdom, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Solomon wrote: “Daddy is gone to rest. Wonderful and strong daddy. A comforter, adviser, disciplinarian, God’s lover, peaceful and joyful loving father for all. May he rest in the hand of the Lord.”