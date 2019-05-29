Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mike Oghiadomhe, has carpeted former Senate president and Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, over claims that he was denied access to the former president in the build up to the 2015 presidential election.

Wabara in an interview with newsmen in Aba had claimed that he visited the former president in 2011 and warned him about the impending loss of power by the PDP if he contested the 2015 presidential poll, but Jonathan ignored his advice.

But, Oghiadomhe, who was Jonathan’s former chief of staff, in his reaction, faulted Wabara’s claim, describing it as face-saving and the lamentation of a failed politician.

“Ordinarily, as it is customary of my person, I would have ignored the lamentation of the former Senate president as I hate to join issues publicly, but since he cowardly ignored my calls thrice in an attempt to privately seek clarification from him on the unguarded, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations, it is therefore imperative for me to reply him.

“I found his submission ridiculous and wondered if he was misquoted,” he said.