From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The African Youth Ambassador to the Embassy of Canada , Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu On the 5th January 2023, in Warri Delta state, honored Dr. Jonathan Ososuapkor as the Ambassador of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG in Africa.

Odimbu in a statement released to journalists in Abuja,said he was awarded as the SDG Ambassador as a result of his numerous contribution to the development of the youth constituency through his numerous Humanitarian Activities within and outside the state. As the Chairman/ MD of Amju Unique Microfinance Bank, Dr. Jonathan has and still employing more youth as an employer of labor.

“Dr. Jonathan Ososuapkor is a fellow, Chartered Economics of Nigeria (FCE), fellow, Institute of credit Administration (FICA), fellow, Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals, Microfinance Certified Banker, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Association, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACITN), Associate, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (ACIB), Certified Expert in Risk Management, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Chartered Banker, Scotland, & Member, Nigeria Economic Society of Nigeria.

Dr. Jonathan, has overtime empowered and employed over 110 Youth in his firms as he believes that the youths are the leaders of today as this would curb crime and criminality in our society.

He has been in the banking sector for over a decade and is a well-known brand in the sector with a tremendous amount of goodwill.

He is an astute businessman, he has succeeded in making Amju Microfinance bank the biggest and known Microfinance bank in Delta State and one of the fastest-growing Microfinance bank in Nigeria and has employed and empowered over 110 Youths in Nigeria.

DrJonathan, also through his enormous magnanimity gave scholarships to 24 students in various schools in his community to university level and has his name written in the sands of time.

Dr. Jonathan Ososuapkor uses every opportunity He’s got to appeal to the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to take part in Empowering the youths in any capacity, to reduce crime and criminality in society.

Dr. Jonathan is an individual who is passionate about the welfare and development of Nigerian people especially, the youths, widows, and vulnerable persons in the society as this inspires him to do more despite the economic situation of Nigeria. He is truly, a Nigerian with a human face.”