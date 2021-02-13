From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors of Bauchi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo states were among dignitaries at the special victory thanksgiving of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, in Yenagoa on Saturday.

Ex-governor Henry Seriake Dickson was represented by a former Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara.

Diri in his remarks expressed appreciation to God Almighty for the miracle that brought him to office, saying he would forever remain grateful and committed to the service of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as also thanking the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court Justices for their courage in delivering such a landmark judgement.

Diri reflecting on the ruling by the Supreme Court said the Justices proved that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.

He equally appreciated all those who stood by him after the election and before the apex court ruling, especially Senator Dickson, Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel and his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

Diri urged people of the state to always exude love and embrace one another irrespective of party affiliations, stressing that the development of the state was bigger than any group or individual consideration.

‘They say the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. For us, the judiciary was our last hope. We thank all those who contributed one way or another toward ensuring our victory,’ he said.

‘Let me again urge Bayelsans not to see those in APC as enemies. Today they are there but tomorrow they might be in PDP. As I speak, many of our brothers in the APC are returning to the PDP.’

Former President Jonathan, in his goodwill message, urged politicians to see politics as a means of developing the people and not warfare.

The former Nigerian leader stressed that at the end of every political contest; politicians should sheathe their swords and work with the winner.

He commended Diri for his non-discriminatory style of politics, which he said has seen him embrace everybody regardless of political leanings.

Jonathan also called for support from people of the state to enable the Diri administration succeeds.

‘My message today is that those of us in politics should learn to play politics as politics and not war. At the end of the process, let us come together and support whoever emerges winner.

‘I thank our governor for opening his mind to accept everybody irrespective of the political divide. I urge him to do more,’ Governor Jonathan said.

In their goodwill messages, Governors Seyi Makinde, Udom Emmanuel and Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as well as Prince Secondus all commended Governor Diri for his strides in office and expressed confidence that he would transform the state while calling on Bayelsans to rally round him.

Delivering a sermon on the topic: “It is The Lord’s Doing,” Pastor Lazarus Muoka described Diri’s emergence as divine.

He noted that with man, there were limitations but with God, all things were possible and urged people of the state to turn to God for salvation.

Other dignitaries attendance the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang, National President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Samson Ayokunle, General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka among other clerics.