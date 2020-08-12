Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali returned to Bamako on Monday to continue his mediation assignment towards resolving the nation’s socio-political crisis.

Jonathan who had earlier visited Mali twice in the last one month is this time undertaking a monitoring and follow up mission to engage stakeholders on the implementation of the roadmap decided by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government which detailed measures to end the protracted political crisis and restore peace in the country.