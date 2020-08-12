Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali returned to Bamako on Monday to continue his mediation assignment towards resolving the nation’s socio-political crisis.
Jonathan who had earlier visited Mali twice in the last one month is this time undertaking a monitoring and follow up mission to engage stakeholders on the implementation of the roadmap decided by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government which detailed measures to end the protracted political crisis and restore peace in the country.
He urged Malians, especially members of the opposition, to stop further demonstra- tions to enable ongoing discussions to bear more fruits.
On Monday he observed the inauguration of the nation’s reconstituted nine member constitutional court
in Bamako which is described as a key recommendation by ECOWAS leaders as a means of moving the country forward. Another recommendation which has been implemented was the appointment of ministers of six key ministries to partially constitute the cabinet.
Leave a Reply