Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday again, shunned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State.

Jonathan, the most prominent member of the party from Bayelsa who was absent at the flag-off campaign was again absent at the grand finale tagged ‘Mother of Rallies’.

As sitting President in 2012 and former President in 2015, he attended the flag-off and final governorship rallies for Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Organisers of the rally had expected Jonathan to be present as his picture was included in the programme and was billed to deliver a speech as listed on item 11 on the programme but he did not attend.

Though no explanation was given for his absence, sources said it has to do with unresolved issues with the outcome of the PDP governorship primary election which is still being disputed in Court by one of the governorship aspirants, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe and a plea by Ogbia monarchs that he should not attend the rally.

Investigations revealed that after some state governors had met with Jonathan on the need for him to support Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, he had given hope that he would attend the rally.

However, Daily Sun gathered that he later changed his mind when traditional rulers from Ogbia Local Government Area met him in a meeting and told him frankly that the PDP-led government has not been fair to Ogbia Kingdom.

They urged him not to attend the rally because Ogbia people are not happy with the insults being dished out against him by some leaders of the PDP in the state.

Jonathan, however, pleaded with the monarchs to allow him receive national leaders of the party and governors at his private residence in Yenagoa since he is still a member of the party.

Dickson had hinted recently during a meeting with with Ogbia Restoration Caucus of the PDP that he would officially present Diri and Ewhrudjakpo to Jonathan as a mark of respect.

Dickson who reiterated his high respect for Jonathan said the official presentation would take place at the convenience of Jonathan.

The governor had dismissed the insinuations of a frosty relationship between him and Dr. Jonathan, noting that report of a crack in their relationship was the handiwork of self-cantered politicians on a mission to use the former President’s name to cause mischief.

He said politicians around the former President had been in the habit of fabricating reports of non -existent conflict between him and Dr. Jonathan over the years once they fail to achieve their political expectations.

The governor told Jonathan’s kinsmen that he visited the former President on 15 occasions out of respect to compare notes with him and to agree on a candidate to support collectively which unfortunately did not happen during the transition period.