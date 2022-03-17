From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Federal Government is determined to deepen local content and reduce importation of products that can be produced locally, says Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Wabote spoke on behalf of the agency and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, at the groundbreaking of the ERASKON 64,000 Litres/ Day Lubricant and Chemical Blending plant and product launch ceremony in Gbarain, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa state.

ERASKON Nigeria Limited is an arm of the ERASKOP industrial and infrastructure conglomerate which includes Erasko Energy Limited and Eraskorp FPSL.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

According to Wabote, Nigeria currently consumes about 250 million liters of engine oils per annum and this consumption grows at more than 5 per cent every year due to the addition of new vehicles and machinery.

He however regretted that “The in-country blending capacity has remained constant at about 150 million liters showing a shortage of about 100million liters. This shortfall is met by importation of finished lube oil products with the attendant loss of revenue and job opportunities.”

The NCDMB boss explained that the partnership with ERASKON is in line with the agency’s mandate to develop local capacity in the oil and gas sector.

Wabote commended the vision of ERASKON management in setting the lubricant plant which according to him will provide jobs for over 200 persons directly and over 800 indirectly.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

To demonstrate faith in the ERASKON range of lubricants, he directed the use of ERASKO oil and lubricants for all NCDMB vehicles.

In his welcome address the Executive Vice Chairman of ERASKORP Nigeria Limited Mr. Maxwell Oko, explained that the idea of building a lubricant blending plant follows “our determination to contribute to Nigeria’s industrial development.”

Oko commended the partnership ERASKON has with the NCDMB, stating “Our confidence was further boosted by our partnership with NCDMB who, from their investment in us, demonstrated a clear commitment to our vision.”

“We want all Bayelsans, Niger Deltans and indeed Nigerians to see this project as part of our own achievements in commerce and industry,” Oko added.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan who performed the product’s launch congratulated Wabote for supporting ERASKON’s lubricant project just as he supported the Azikiel Refinery.

Jonathan said: “Today is a happy day for me. That we are seeing this in Bayelsa. This project will attract other investments and beyond increase the revenue of the state,” he noted.

The former president advised other youths in the state to emulate Oko by attracting investments to the state.

The ERASKON Lubricant and Chemical Blending Plant is built on the 50 ERASKORP Industrial Manufacturing Complex (IMC) in Gbarain, Bayelsa state.

The plant is expected to produce 64,000 litres of lubricants per day including engine oils, transmission fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialized four-wheel-drive products, engine coolants and specialty products such as waxes.