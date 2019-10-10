Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, on Wednesday, defended former President Goodluck Jonathan, on efforts he made to crush Boko Haram and contain insecurity, particularly in northern Nigeria, as against claim by some individuals outside Nigeria.

The defence was, obviously, in response to the claim by former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, that former President Jonathan didn’t cooperate with foreign powers when they offered to rescue Chibok girls.

The former Minister who is now the Imo state Commissioner for Education, said that, contrary to the misconceptions, former President Jonathan, committed resources, intelligence, manpower to solve security problem in Nigeria.

The former Minister, who delivered a paper titled “Sustainable Development and Dwindling Security in Nigeria: The Role of Alumni Associations” at the 59th anniversary of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), said the former British Prime Minister, must have spoken out of misinformation.

She said: “my boss has responded to him. But considering the damage the statement was set to achieve, it is expedient for me, as a participant in that administration, to add that former President Jonathan had sleepless nights over the kidnap of the schoolgirls in April, 2014.

“He deplored everything he possibly could to ensure the release of the girls. He solicited international support from USA, Britain, France, but they refused to sell arms to Nigeria, rather, they listened to negative campaign against the President by the opposition party then.

“Jonathan had no option but to buy arms from elsewhere, much to the chagrin of the world powers. As Foreign Affairs Minister then, I recalled several diplomatic shuttles we made at the instance of President Jonathan, seeking international help to ensure the safe return of the girls.”