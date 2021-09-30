Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has challenged the National Assembly to adopt electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

He said there was no need for argument and counter-argument over whether or not election results should be transmitted especially at this digital period when people transfer huge sums of money online.

He, therefore, called members of the National Assembly to do the needful and erase the fears of hackers as reasons why Nigeria cannot adopt electronic transfer of election results.

In fact, he said electronic transmission of results would ensure transparency in election.

He also called on Nigerians, stakeholders, civil societies, among others, to join hands in securing the country against the activities of insurgency and banditry.

Jonathan, who was the special guest of honour and guest speaker, made the calls when he delivered a lecture at the inauguration ceremony/lecture of the National Defence College (NDC), Course 30, in Abuja.

“I urge the National Assembly (NASS), while looking at the law, they should allow the use electronic means of transmitting results for the sake of transparency as well as avoiding electoral crisis.”

He also urged Nigerians to have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to avoid electoral crisis each time there was a general elections.

“Where there is no confidence in the electoral umpire, people resort to crisis. But unfortunately, sometimes when the result come out, the damage would have been done.

On the security situation in the country, Jonathan said it was the business of every Nigerian, noting that government should not be left alone to secure lives and property.

“It is very obvious that these days people don’t go to farm anymore because of one fear or the other. Everybody should be involved in securing the country. Yes, government will do its part but we as individuals should also do our own part.

“My humble suggestion is that government and stakeholders should do a lot of dialogue, when you start talking sometimes it reduces the anger in people. We must build this issue of human security and the security of the country.“

Jonathan added that security was just not about defending the borders, but that the people needed to join hands too in securing lives and properties of the citizens, especially in area of access to food, water, and education, among others.

The former president stressed the need for Nigerians to come together to develop certain culture that would make the country grow and develop better.

This, he said, would go a long way in reducing tension, crisis and other social vices among Nigerians, especially the youth.

Jonathan urged the participants to avail themselves of the knowledge acquired during the course of the training into carrying out their lawful and professional duties.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, said that though there were still pockets of attacks by the insurgents and bandits, insecurity had drastically reduced, especially with the induction of the Super Tucano aircraft.

He urged Nigerians to oblige the security agencies relevant information as the nation’s quest to tackle insurgency and other criminal activities are sacrosanct.

Irabor, however, urged the participants to make the best use of the knowledge acquired during the course of their training to add value to their operations and the country at large.

Commandant of the college, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, noted that the inauguration was an enduring tradition to formally launch participants into the course as well as admitting them into the culture of excellence of the college.

