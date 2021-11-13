From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged world leaders to show more commitments to climate financing, as the world seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and arrest the damaging effect of climate change.

He asked leaders of developed economies to offer sustained technical and financial support to mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing countries as a means of saving the earth from rising temperatures due to global warming.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

A statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Ikechukwu Eze, his Media Adviser, said the former president stated this at the 30th National Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In it, he commended world leaders for some of the decisions reached at the just concluded Conference Of The Parties (COP26) on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, but urged them to endeavour to meet their commitments in funding climate change control efforts.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He said: “We are all aware that the highly favoured clean and renewable energy is an expensive option, especially at inception and requires huge resources and technology. It will only be meaningful and beneficial to developing nations, if world leaders show more commitments in walking the talk in climate financing.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .