With the forthcoming 2020 Democracy Heroes Award holding at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, few notable personalities, chief executives in public and private sectors across Nigeria have received the certificate of nominations as confirmation for their recognition, and honour ahead of the award event. Few weeks ago, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, was presented his certificate of nomination for Best Minister Award and a blueprint of the 2020 FDN Project.

The Honourable Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN earned the Best Minister Award 2020, after recording the highest vote-count amongst 19other Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Other notable personalities and public figures who also emerged winner after the voting exercise across the several award categories are Former Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, APC National Leader, Chief Bola Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El RUFAI, Tunde Soname, Ofie Sekibo, amongst others.

The Founder and Principal Executive of Face of Democracy Nigeria-FDN Project, the national organisers of Face of Democracy Heroes Awards, Mr. Alexandra Olufunsho, who spoke with Abuja Press correspondent decribed the confirmation of nomination for Abubakar Malami SAN, to be well deserved as he had the highest vote-count from Nigerians who participated in the voting exercise to support their choice nominations for the “Best Minister Award 2020.

He further stated that, extra efforts were made to ascertain the realities in the vote-count which the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation recorded during the exercise. He stressed that the Selection Committee of the 2020 DHA had x-rayed his activities, achievements and prospects, since his appointment and realised that his victory in the exercise was indeed merited, as they spotlighted his excellence, achievements and democratic leadership, especially by supporting policies to promote peace and unity in the Nation’s democratic structure.

Abubakar Malami SAN, his aides and other obsrvers have expressed appreciation to the FDN Team for their role in engaging Nigerians to participate in such exercise, as it was a way to support citizens involvement and inclusiveness in our fast-growing democracy. In a reaction from AGF, during the presentation of Certificate of nomination, he noted that the award was both a challenge and clarion call to double up efforts to improve our democratic system.