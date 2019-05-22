Former President Goodluck Jonathan will on Monday, May 27, at Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, chair the second term inaugural lecture as well as the presentation of a book in honour of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The lecture entitled: “The imperatives of Peace-building in Post Democratic Elections in Nigeria,” will be delivered by an erudite scholar, Prof. Anya O. Anya.

The book entitled: Excellence in Governance and Creativity: Legal Essays, in honour of Wike, will be presented by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Chairman of Media and Publicity, Sub Committee, Emma Okah, in a statement issued yesterday in Port Harcourt, said all arrangements are on top gear to give the people of Rivers State an excellent inaugural lecture, book launch and other inaugural activities.

According to Okah, the inaugural activities will begin on Thursday, May 23, with a variety night at the conference centre.