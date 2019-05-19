Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, Governor David Umahi, Senator Obinna Ogba were among other dignitaries who paid their last respect to Late Evang. (Mrs.) Odinakachukwu Okorie.

Late Mrs. Okorie, popularly known as ‘Mama Caring Heart’, was the mother of Linus Okorie, Member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

Making his remarks at the burial, Governor Umahi eulogized the spiritual contributions of Mama Okorie to the growth of the state and her humanitarian dispositions, which had earned her the accolade ‘Mama Caring Heart’.

While reflecting on the Christ-like lifestyle of the late Evangelist, Umahi said, “the legacies Mama left behind have touched so many of us today”.

The Governor advised Christians, especially, leaders in the church, to continue teaching ideals that instill discipline in the society.

“When there is no discipline in the church, anyone can get up and call himself a Bishop, even Arch Bishop. The only thing that is not common is Pope.

“We need a revival in the church. If the church is not revived, the home and society will be in trouble. That is why children in secondary schools nowadays are into cultism”, the Governor added.

Hon. Okorie, while eulogising his mother, thanked God for the life Mama lived and the legacies she left behind, saying, “if truly there is a place for the saints departed, we are certain that Mama sits in the prime of it.

“I’m more than convinced that Mama was called by the Almighty God Himself to occupy such a place”.

Hon. Okorie said a worship center to be known as ‘Mama Caring Heart Chapel’ had already been built and ready for use, in honour of his late Evangelist mother.

Born to the family of Eze Nworochi of Onuegu Anime Onicha, the present day Ebonyi state, in the year 1940; Mama Okorie was a Philanthropist, Peacemaker, and an Evangelist, who was instrumental to the planting of several branches of the church in Isu, Onicha, Okposi, amongst other centers.