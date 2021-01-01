Former president Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has commended Nigerians for their patriotism and courage, despite the daunting challenges encountered in the year 2020.

Jonathan recognised 2020 as a difficult year and commiserated with families who lost loved ones to COVID- 19, other illnesses and circumstances, in the the course of the year.

He also commended the efforts of frontline workers who he said have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of citizens and “those who have remained committed to protecting our lives and defending our unity.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to continue to strive for greater honour and glory for themselves and the nation, stressing that the lessons and experience of the past year should be harnessed towards national rebirth and reconciliation.