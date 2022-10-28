From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has visited flooded ravaged communities in Bayelsa State lamenting the destruction of lives and property, and humanitarian crisis caused by flooding.

Jonathan who visited his country home at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for assessment tour expressed sadness over the effects of flooding in the community and other communities

The former President called for a united front from all and sundry to enable flood victims get hope and succour in these trying times

He pointed out that the incident is an unfortunate situation and that there was an urgent need to unite in sympathy with the victims.

According to him the depressing humanitarian crisis triggered by the flood requires concerted action and collaboration by all stakeholders.

“I am touched by the dire situation in some of the affected states, especially my home State, Bayelsa where almost all the local government areas are submerged in water and the East-West Road section leading to the state has become impassable, creating scarcity of food and essential commodities.

“Today, I visited Otuoke, my community and a few other communities in Bayelsa State to have an assessment of the impact of the flood. It is still a depressing situation in many of the affected communities because of the magnitude of the flood and the disruption and destruction it has caused.

“This is a moment of crisis; we need to work in unity to achieve the goal of giving hope and providing succour to all victims.

I urged all citizens of goodwill and humanitarian agencies to demonstrate solidarity with these victims and provide support to those affected,” he stated.