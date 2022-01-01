Leader and Spiritual Head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan against re-contesting for president in 2023, noting that the former president would lose his glory if he succumbs to any pressure to contest again.

In an interview with LAWRENCE ENYOGHASU where he shared some prophecies for 2022, the cleric identified Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as among those favoured by God to pick 2023 presidential ticket. He spoke also on other issues.

How will the current struggles on direct primaries end?

The government of President Muhammadu Buhari won’t regard senators. Senators won’t want to pass the bill appropriately. This bill will cause division among senators and House of Representatives members. Nigeria will want the bill to be signed into law, which will weaken Buhari’s government. The members of the cabal will try to frustrate him towards the end of his tenure. They will also rubbish the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This will lead to different interpretations of the law. There is going to be a different opinion on this. Buhari will not be able to take the right decision on the bill. There will be a lot of drama in the Aso Rock Villa. A lot of hidden things will be exposed.

Would the economy improve?

The Lord revealed to me that Buhari would finish his second term in office through ups and downs. Things will be so bad in the country towards the end of the tenure of the Buhari administration that will affect the rich and the poor, the young and the old. Of course, we need prayers to help the country so that the nation can have a better future and a good measure of what will take the country to the next level positively. Hear this, Nigeria cannot break before 2023 and there is no restructuring that this government will do, no matter the protest. The Buhari government will not do any restructuring. All selfish agitators are just working in vain. Nigeria will not be the same again towards the end of the Buhari government and this will affect the government of whoever is taking over the reign of government from Buhari.

Nigeria cannot come out of poverty no matter what the government is doing. There will be no improvement; it is going to get worse. Nigeria would only try to improve to be able to survive the present situation. The activities of the Cabal are frustrating the efforts of government and this is increasing day in day out as revealed by the spirit of God. Before the expiration of the tenure of some governors, there are going to be a lot of things that the governments at the state levels will want to do to put smiles on the faces of the poor. However, the more they will be doing this, the more the problems. Only God can help the nation. Nigeria needs prayers as the country working as one nation may be very difficult. It’s either we practice true federalism or the country breaks. This might take some time.

These are the options or viable alternatives that will make the staying together or otherwise be peaceful. Anything outside of this will continue to make the country be having same problems and the problems will be generating more troubles except we do the needful.

n the year 2022, Nigeria will witness an environmental problem in some oil fields in the country which will make some people protest. Nigeria’s economy will still be unhealthy. The country will be unstable in terms of security and political activities. There is an urgent need to be praying for this country because there will be a lot of criminal acts. The scope of criminality will be increasing daily

What will happen in the All Progressive Congress?

The best people that can make the APC much focused and firm are Ali Modu Sheriff and Kashim Shettima. The following states in Nigeria must be careful so that the opposition party will not take over the governments of the states. In Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, and Ebonyi States, the opposition can take over the reign of government in the states if there is no rigging. In Lagos State, there will be a new traffic law to be introduced by the government. The government wants to be directly involved in the traffic law applications in Lagos State. Lagos State will need external assistance to put the traffic crisis in the state in order. Let us pray against attacks on police convoys and the killing of police personel. Lagos State will be broke. After the convention of the APC, there will be some minor disagreements that can aggravate a major crisis if they are not handled properly. APC convention will hold but the date might be changed and it will produce a new leadership in some states. So, technically it may not be held on the date earlier advertised. The date is not good for them to hold the convention. Let them change the date so they will be able to handle further crises within the party. If they choose this day, it will cause cracks in the wall of the party.

Are we expecting a secured year?

Nigeria will face daunting security challenges even as there will be unnecessary troubles. Buhari must be careful not to sign any controversial bill into law, not the primaries bill. Black spots and alarming security alerts in some parts of Lagos, Niger, Imo, Anambra, Sokoto, Kano, Ondo, Taraba, Oyo, Kaduna, Borno, Bauchi, Rivers State, and parts of Abuja-FCT.

The spirit of God says in the year 2022, Nigeria needs to be prayerful to survive as lots of things will come up. The country will witness a lot of tense moments. There will be killings, rituals, kidnappings, assassination of celebrities, and rowdiness generally. Let us pray against fire outbreaks in any of the teaching hospitals in Nigeria. Specifically, let us rebuke shootings and kidnappings within the premises of hospitals. A lot will happen in the year 2022 and of course, there will be war in some countries, that is agitation for independence in some parts of the world. Let us pray against boat capsizing. Nigeria Air Force (NAF) jet will miss the target by bombing the wrong people. Nigeria’s government will come out with a new COVID-19 law because the fourth wave of COVID-19 will cause problems in Africa. There will be confusion constitutionally, politically, economically that will come up in Nigeria. The government will be confronted with political, economic, and religious crises.

Let us pray against building collapsing and breaching protocols. In Aso rock, there will be a lot of issues. Documents that will cause chaos and that will expose government activities will be leaked in 2022 at the Villa. Let us be careful so that presidential email, Internet services will not be hacked by criminals and fraudsters. Pray against cyber problems, gas leakage, and of course pray against the death of a one-time attorney general of the federation. This government will not be able to do much as expected. They will only make efforts. The efforts will not be recognized. There are going to be a lot of political strategies in different ways but they will not achieve much. The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation will face some international challenges. Religious places of worship will be attacked in the northern parts of Nigeria. These include; ECWA, Winners Churches, and Catholic churches. Herdsmen will cause problems. Mosques and churches will be attacked. There will be peace after the election and Nigerians will be clamouring for constitutional review and amendments. The new government is going to do a lot in other to bring Nigeria to the limelight. Nigeria will not attain its political best if we sacrifice competence on the altar of rotational arrangements. The rotational system depicts the glorification of mediocrity. The rotational system will not work even for the ruling party. People will get angry because of rotational barriers. Looking at this, if care is not taken, the Northerners will begin to struggle and come back as a president again. There will be crises between the Fulanis and the Kanuris.

What will happen in the presidential primaries?

Pastor Tunde Bakare should not waste his time and money on presidential election ambition. He cannot be elected. The ruling party will want to ruin the opposition. Thus, the opposition needs to be stable during the build-up to the elections. The PDP must spell out their desires and work very well so that the party will not fail. If they continue with all these aforementioned, the ruling party will lose to the opposition. There will be a lot of agitation and tension towards the election on the part of the people and the political class in particular. There will be a lot of challenges and tension towards the election. Three parties slugging it out PDP, APC, and the 3rd Force. They will not take it easy. There will be problems in APC. The PDP will face challenges while the Third Force will not be too strong to contend with APC and PDP. The people who will win elective posts that will favour Nigeria more meaningfully will be the following and are the candidates that will take the presidential and vice-presidential tickets in PDP; Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Bukola Saraki, Samuel Ortom, Bala Mohammed, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Emmanuel Edom. The following are the ones from the APC; Abubakar Malami, Boss Mustapha, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Amaechi, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Babatunde Fashola, Bisi Akande, Mai Mala Buni Ibikunle Amusun and Aregbesola Rauf

What about those whose names are being peddled now?

Asiwaju Tinubu venturing into the presidency will not make Nigeria great. Yahaya Bello’s presidential plan will be stopped and his party will frustrate his effort. Doyin Okupe should not waste his money on any election. Nyesom Wike will struggle for the top position in the PDP and will want to aspire to be number one. The senate and the governors will flex muscle on who becomes the presidential candidate of the APC. Sule Lamido should also not waste his money on the election. Goodluck Jonathan will lose his past and present-day glory. There will be pressure on him. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is another good person but there will be scandals against him. They will also create enemies for him. Nigeria wants good leaders. This will be someone ready to sacrifice so many things for the country. There will be a lot that will surround who will become the next president of Nigeria. The person will not be too old or too young. The person will have a clean bill of health from scandals. Kingsley Moghalu and Omoyele Sowore should not waste their money because they won’t become the president of Nigeria. The president will have to sign the electronic transmission of the election results bill into law to stop rigging of elections. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai can’t be the president of Nigeria.

Some people call you a prophet of doom. What’s your take on that?

I am not. I say what God has shown me. The lord said that Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shonekan, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, General Abdul Salam, Chief Kessington Adebutu, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, Alex Duduyemi, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Alani Bankole, Hajia Bola Shagaya, Folake Solanke, Oladipo Diya, Peter Odili, Edwin Clark, Mamman Daura, Chief Olaniwun Ajayi and Wole Soyinka must pray for God’s protection and good health. They need to also stay watchful.