From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Arewa 2023 Agenda for Peaceful Transition has said that Senator John Akpanudoehede, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has vindicated the group’s revelation on APC’s plan to give its next presidential ticket to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Some Nigerians were initially doubting us, on the grand plot to foist former President on the APC in 2023”, the group explained in statement by its National Chairman – Usaini Ibrahim on Wednesday in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that Senator John Akpanudoehede, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, revealed that the ruling party would announce its “consensus candidate for the 2023 Presidency soon”.

However, the Arewa group noted that “without prejudice to the right of former president Jonathan to run for the Presidency of Nigeria again but under a new party platform, it raises moral questions about the ruling party’s boastful credentials of instituting change and the condemnation of his era as the worst in recent history.”

The group went on to say that the plan for a Jonathan Presidency on the APC’s platform contradicts the numerous criticisms of the same former President two years ago”.