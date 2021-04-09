From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi, has said no government at the centre since independence, can compare with the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan in terms of achievements.

Gbagi, who is a governorship aspirant in Delta State stated this in Asaba during a courtesy visit to members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council. He said Jonathan’s administration remained the best in the history of the country.

Gbagi said he had rejected three ministerial appointments in the past before he accepted to serve as junior minister in the Jonathan presidency.

According to him, the Jonathan administration under his supervision as minister of State for Education, created 13 universities in the country, over seven colleges of education and various model and almajiri schools in almost all the northern states to bridge the literacy gap in the region.

Describing himself as a man without blemish, Gbagi said: “I am the 42nd minister under President Jonathan, and till date, I remain the only former minister that has not been invited to discuss theft because there was no need for it.

“When it comes to public funds, I don’t steal, as a journalist, go and Google, I have rejected three ministerial appointments. So, it is not about money.”

On his governorship ambition, Gbagi said no amount of propaganda would derail his resolve to become the next governor of the state, boasting that he is the most qualified individual to take over from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He praised Okowa for his ability to manage the resources, saying Delta was the most backward state in the country before the present administration came on board.

“This is because when you saw the revenue that is coming in as a state and the level of development, you will discover we were nowhere.

“The current governor is doing very well, he has proven to be a good administrator, and I wish him to finish very strong.

“However, as an industrialist, and the greatest investor in Delta, I will build on what he has done.