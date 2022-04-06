Two aides of former President Goodluck Jonathan were killed on Wednesday evening following an auto crash in Abuja in which the former president’s convoy was involved.

An aide to the former President confirmed the accident on condition of annonymity but added that Jonathan was fine and okay.

As of the time of filing this story, the former president was said to be at home.

The accident occurred when the ECOWAS Special Envoy was on his way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to his residence in Abuja.