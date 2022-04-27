From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has declared that the speculated interest of former president Goodluck Jonathan in the 2023 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not poss any threat to his ambition.

He spoke at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday after purchasing the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential primary.

Reacting to the speculation that two governors from the North are angling for the adoption of Jonathan as consensus candidate, he said: “that is the beauty of democracy. In democracy anybody can support anyone but I am assuring you that our great party, the APC is a party that has its own ethics, rules and regulations and I know surely that all of these are in my favour. “I am not in anyway scared of the pedigree of anyone whatsoever. I am confident that I am in the majority, I have the women, I have the youth, I have the people living with disabilities and they are all behind me. I have leaders, I have followers and above all, I God almighty,” he said. The Kogi State first citizen also spoke on what next for him after obtaining the nomination forms, claiming that he has the magic wand as the man of the moment. “I am aware Nigerians from all works of life joined me today to celebrate and as such one or two skirmishes are expected but since I am the man of the moment, I will be clad to unite and secure this country. I am urging each and every one of you to put it behind us and let us roll together in the joy of today and by the special grace of God we shall take care of the rest.

“We give glory to God almighty the creator of the universe who has created today and made today a reality. Today I have with me my nomination and expression of interest forms to contest as the presidential flagbearer of this great party the All Progressives Congress. Today we are happy, Nigerians are happy and the party is happy.

“Right now what we have ahead of us is the task of canvassing and consulting all party faithfuls, leaders, stalwarts, members and even all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. Give us your support to emerge as the flagbearer of this great party come 30th and 31st of May 2023 and by the grace of God I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious,” he said.

On what he would do to turn around the hard time confronting Nigerians, he said: “Yahaya Bello is coming on the table and restoring hope to entire Nigeria and the entire black race, Africa as a continent and the entire black people across the world. That is the hope we are bringing on board to unite, to secure, and to put our country and its people on the path of progress and prosperity.”