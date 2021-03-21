While the national president, OBYC, Mr Napuru Bassuo, in a statement described Dokubo-Asari as a loner on the journey, his counterpart in the MOSIEND, Kennedy Tonjo West, also said Dokubo was on his own in the quest to lead Biafra.

West, in a statement issued via electronic mail, said all Ijaw communities were insulted by Dokubo’s attempt to associate them with Biafra and called on him to rescind his decision and apologise.