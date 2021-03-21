From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The decision of Niger Delta freedom fighter, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, to establish a customary government of Biafra has continued to attract reactions from different groups within the Ijaw territories in Bayelsa State.
Kinsmen of the former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan under the aegis of the Ogbia Brotherhood Youths Council (OBYC) and other Ijaw communities under the auspices of Movement for the Survival of
Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) have distanced themselves from the declaration, saying they are not part of Biafra.
While the national president, OBYC, Mr Napuru Bassuo, in a statement described Dokubo-Asari as a loner on the journey, his counterpart in the MOSIEND, Kennedy Tonjo West, also said Dokubo was on his own in the quest to lead Biafra.
West, in a statement issued via electronic mail, said all Ijaw communities were insulted by Dokubo’s attempt to associate them with Biafra and called on him to rescind his decision and apologise.
Any individual, group, community, town, city in south south geopolitical zone which do not stand for Niger Delta Republic of south south within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives, must go down with defeated fulani caliphate called Nigeria.
Dokubo have full support of Biafra Republic of south east to work with natives of south south geopolitical zone establish interim government of Niger Delta Republic with military, police etc. to defend territorial borders of Niger Delta Republic, fix their lands, economies. Only the Sword decides.