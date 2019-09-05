Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have sent a Save–Our-Soul (SOS) message to the Federal and Bayelsa State governments and oil companies to come to its rescue following the collapse of the Elebele bridge on Wednesday,

The bridge which connects Emeyal to Kolo was constructed 33 years ago by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) which operates in the area.

According to investigations the bridged collapsed as the columns and pillars holding it gave way when a truck conveying chippings tried to cross it.

The sound of the collapse and the truck plunging into the river attracted the villagers who rushed to scene and helped in the rescue of the truck driver and three passengers.

The collapse of the bridge is already having its toll on people as it has hindered easy movement from Elebele community to Kolo as people are now forced to use canoes.

The clan president-elect of Obahn Emeyal Youth Council, Precious Okala, lamented the hardship the collapsed bridge would bring to the people.

According to him, the said bridge had depreciated over time and was due for maintenance but nothing was done because the government and the oil companies had neglected the community.

Also speaking, the Youth President-elect, Elebele community, Okala Azibola, expressed sadness over the incident and appealed to the government and relevant authorities to come to the aid of the community.