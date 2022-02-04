By Ibrahim Shetima

Since former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan conceded power to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari after the 2015 presidential election, his actions and activities outside office have continued to attract national and international accolades.

Jonathan had surprised everybody, especially his political associates, when, the results of the presidential election were being collated and it was obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), was winning, he called and congratulated him on his envisaged victory.

That was the only time since Nigeria rejoined the comity of democratic nations in 1999 that an incumbent President had been defeated in an election by the opposition. Jonathan’s decision was actually a soothing balm, considering the tense atmosphere in Nigeria during the build-up to the 2015 presidential election.

It was, however, not shocking to many, as the former President himself had during his election campaigns insisted that his political ambition was not worth a drop of blood of any Nigerian. That singular act was applauded locally and internationally to the extent that Buhari, during his acceptance speech after being sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2015, declared that Jonathan had set the standard for all politicians in the country.

Since then, he wears the glowing reputation of being the first incumbent President in Nigeria to concede defeat in an election. The ovation generated by the rare democratic statesmanship by GEJ remains indelible in our country’s history.

Internationally, the former President has been honoured in various fields, as well as appointed peace ambassador across the globe. He was appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a special envoy to lead the sub-regional body’s mediation mission in Mali.

As a special envoy, his task included, among others, facilitating dialogue with all principal stakeholders in Mali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society as well as religious organisations, towards resolving the worsening socio-political situation in the West African country, a task he promised to do his best to ensure that the mission achieved the desired result.

Former President Jonathan, who had led peace missions to many crisis-ridden nations in the past, is expected to deploy his enormous goodwill within the continent to facilitate the process of restoring peace in the troubled nation.

The West African nation has been hit by protests, sparked off by the outcome of parliamentary elections in March and April, perceived discontent over the government’s handling of Mali’s jihadist insurgency and worsening economic situation.

The former President’s appointment was communicated to him in a letter signed by Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, president of the ECOWAS Commission, which said: “Given your position as the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the great role and contributions your tenure offered to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in our region, I have the honour, in consultation with the Chair of the Authority, H.E. Issoufou Mahamadou, President of the Republic of Niger, to communicate to you the decision to appoint you as ECOWAS Special Envoy for the sociopolitical crisis in Mali.”

While former President Jonathan was still basking in the euphoria of his appointment by ECOWAS, the United Nations appointed him the UN Global Crisis Envoy.

Jonathan’s appointment reputedly makes him the first African former leader that the UN would honour with such an international role.

The former President’s new job compares to that of Britain’s former Prime Minister, Tony Blair, who after leaving office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was named the envoy to the Middle East for the United Nations, European Union, United States and Russia.

As recognitions were pouring in from across the globe for his role in maintaining peace, Jonathan was yet appointed chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), Africa.

ISCP-Africa is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), which is an organisation in general consultative status with the UN.

The position was previously held by the late President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, as well as the late President Benjamin Mkapa of the Republic of Tanzania, because of his commitment to education and human capital development.

Jonathan was further appointed the chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda (CUU).

“Welcome aboard, Goodluck Jonathan, as you take over as the chancellor of CUU. We look forward to this new era and achieving great things under your leadership. Success begins at Cavendish!” His appointment letter read in part.

The private university, in existence since 2008, is among the top-ranked in Uganda and in Africa. CUU held its first graduation in November 2011. The late President Kaunda used to be the chancellor.

Glad that, since leaving office in 2015, former president Jonathan has been honoured with several appointments, awards and speaking events nationally and internationally, President Buhari described him as an “astute mediator” and congratulated him “for his uniting efforts” on the Mali situation.

Jonathan has continued to be hailed by individuals and organizations as a political game-changer. One of them is Joseph Beasley, the southeast regional director of Rainbow/PUSH and an expert on African affairs who described Jonathan as “a global statesman” who set a political precedent for peaceful transitions among African leaders.

Atlanta-based international activist Beasley said, “Goodluck Jonathan could well become the President of a United States of Africa and a role model for the 250 million African’s living in the Diaspora.”

That fervent feeling about Dr. Jonathan, and his potential impact as a political force on the international stage compelled Dr. Charles Steele, Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) to honor him with the Presidential Award in recognition of his leadership in advancing human rights, social justice and the fight for universal freedom.

The SCLC was co-founded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. His sister-in-law Dr. Naomi King, was present to greet and salute Dr. Jonathan. The event was part of the activities leading up to the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Jonathan was the first African leader to be so honored.

“While Dr. Jonathan has had his problems, as we all have, we believe his historic efforts to preserve peace and nonviolence during his nation’s presidential transition of power is a notable first for Nigeria, and a significant step for the continent over which it holds increasing sway,” said Steele.

“His actions then to step aside and not fight his defeat, and what he is doing now to promote peace and prosperity around the world with his Goodluck Jonathan Foundation reflects the spirit of peace, love and justice championed by Martin Luther King Jr.”

Jonathan responded that his vision is to help stabilize and promote democracy and peace in Africa stressing that without peace you cannot have economic progress.

He revealed that this was the reason he pushed for Nigeria’s intervention to ensure peace in various African nations such as Côte d’Ivoire while he was in office.

At the event, Jonathan expressed his gratitude to the SCLC for inviting him and declared that it was “virtually impossible to separate this worthy body from its founder, the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, or from epoch making landmark events of the American Civil Rights movement”.

“My personal takeaway from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr is service to God and the brotherhood and equality of all men before their Creator.

“In keeping with that, I have learned not to look up to any man, except he is taller than I or to look down on a fellow mortal, except I am admiring his shoes”, he said.

Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jonathan said, “Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice. Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.”

“Those words helped me deliver on my stated promise to deepen democracy in Nigeria and in the process demonstrate through action that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.”

On his part, Adesanya Adebayo Eniola said, “Dr. Jonathan’s exit from office may prove to be the tipping point for political change and the end of dictatorships throughout Africa.”

“Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is a good leader, he will be respected all over the world for a long time to come, because of the singular sacrifices he made to unite Nigeria and Africa at large by laying a good example for accepting the results of the 2015 presidential election. This has become a reference point when it comes to elections in Africa. Many believe that if Jonathan doesn’t accept the results of his election defeat, war might spring out in Nigeria.

“Dr. Jonathan has taught many aspiring African leaders and future world leaders to accept election results so as to sustain democracy in the entire world,” he added.

With former President Jonathan’s continued recognition globally, it is directly or indirectly helping to shore up Nigeria’s image at home and abroad. Based on these and many other uncountable and unreported or under-reported patriotic services to Nigeria, he is unarguably the biggest political and democratic image-maker for the country.

Therefore, Nigeria will ultimately benefit more if he returns in 2023 as the President once again. This is the expectation and prayer of most Nigerians from all walks of life. All hands should be on deck with a view to ensuring that this big feat is achieved.

•Alhaji Shetima, a public affairs analyst, writes from Lafia, Nasarawa State capital