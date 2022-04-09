From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as sad, the road accident that former President Goodluck Jonathan was involved in, which led to the demise of his two personal staff.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he joined fellow countrymen in praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased aides of the former president and urged their families to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation.

The president expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having President Jonathan escape unhurt from the accident, urging him not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels, which are linked to peace building at home and abroad.