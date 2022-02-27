From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Mrs Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has written a protest letter to the Bayelsa State police command over what she called the illegal demolition of a portion of her property, Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa located along Isaac Boro Expressway, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The demolition order was carried out by officials of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board(BSPPDB) on Friday under the directive of its chairman, Alabo Gideon Ekeowe, a former secretary to the Bayelsa State Government.

Mrs Jonathan in her protest letter to the police is demanding the arrest of Ekeowe, accusing him of abuse of office and court processes.

Investigations revealed that the issue of the property was already before the Bayelsa State High Court and the management of the hotel and the police were expected to respond to a motion on notice filed by BSPPDB.

Findings indicated BSPPDB officials carried out the demolition without the knowledge of the Police which by the law establishing the board is expected to be part of any demolition,

According to sources, Mrs Jonathan decided to write the letter because Ekeowe’s action is a “violation of court processes and abuse of office.”

Sources within Bayelsa State Government House said Ekeowe’s action had caused disquiet because Governor Douye Diri was kept in the dark about the development.

Sources at the BSPPDB said the demolition was in accordance with the law setting up the body and reinforced the ruling of the Physical Planning Tribunal Development tribunal headed by Justice Emmanuel Ogola (rtd) which ruled in favour of the board.