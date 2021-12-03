A foreigner only needs to pass through the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, to form the impression of Nigeria as a failed enterprise. (NIIA), the intellectual think-tank for Nigeria’s foreign policy articulation, in the best of times, is suffused with activities, ranging from lectures, book presentations and other academic engagements, aside the primary research functions.

But the hitherto bubbling centre of ideas and scholarship, is virtually desolate, no thanks to the on-going strike by the Joint Research and Allied Institution Sector Unions of Nigeria (JORAISU). NIIA is one among the 67 research centres and allied institutes currently on industrial action, since Tuesday, October 12, over the alleged insensitivity of the government to their plight.

The union has specifically accused the Federal Government of lacking the political will to fund research institutions, adding that efforts made at the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic to make government invest in research did not yield any positive result.

It also accused the government of failing to honour agreements reached 10 years ago with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions and Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions.

The unresolved demands leading to the industrial action, include payment of 12-months Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS) arrears of 53.37 per cent increase; withdrawal of circular on non-skipping of salary Grade Level 10 (NICN Court judgment in favour of trade unions and others); retirement age of 65 years for non-research staff as is obtainable in the universities and others; peculiar and earned allowances; adequate funding of research institutes and release of scheme/conditions of service, among others.

JORAISU Chairman, Peters Adeyemi, who articulated the grievances of the union, lamented that measures had been taken to get government harken to their demands without success, hence the last ultimatum on September 27, which expired on October 12 mid-night. According to him, in opting for peaceful solution to the impasse, 33 meetings had been held between the union and relevant government institutions between 2010 and 2018, with 210 days’ ultimatum issued at 15 different times to Government on the matter.

Now, our aim is not to act as the mouthpiece of JORAISU. It is also not a wholesale indictment of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration or any particular government over the strike. Of course, the government may have its own side of the story on the face-off. Already, some of its senior officials, have been pushing the defence that the issues had been there before the administration came on board. This is a particular line of argument that makes light of the government’s position on the matter.

Governance is a continuum. Each administration continues where its predecessor stopped. Just as an incoming administration inherits assets of the previous government, it also assumes the responsibilities left behind. There is no room for buck-passing.

Research is the key to the development of any nation. The strike in the 67 research centres and allied institutions, is a sad statement on our touted march for intellectual and technological advancement. Allowing the centres to down tools even for a day, indicates that the government does not even believe in what it preaches that the country can attain technological breakthrough in a couple of years ahead.

The grievances of the striking workers have also exposed the gimmicks of successive administrations in merely paying lip service to research and technological development. No system makes any headway in such deceitful manner.

It is not enough for the government to announce achievements in road construction, bridges and other physical assets, assuming they are there.

Development of infrastructure is right. But the most enduring resource a country can boast of is its human capital asset. Research institutes are like Brain boxes in vehicles. A country without active research institutes, is like a vehicle with faculty Brain box on the road. It is an accident waiting to happen. It can pack up any time.

For long, government officials have busied themselves with advertising the tangible accomplishments of the regimes they serve, leaving out the intangible aspects that matter most. Research institutions are think-tanks that a country can only neglect at its peril.

When we keep shifting the date for manufacturing ordinary HB Pencil, basic pharmaceuticals, household utensils and indigenous automobile, it is a fall-out of our poor attitude to research and funding.

There is no how Nigeria can sincerely compete with others in areas of technology and intellect, with the current lackadaisical disposition towards the research and allied centres. Similarly, the tutorials and clamour for diversification of the economy from the vagaries of international oil politics, without giving the research institutions the deserved attention, will only remain what they are – mere hallucinations!

The impasse between JORAISU and the government, calls for maturity. It is on a matter as this, that leadership counts. No matter the justness and rigidity of positions or claims by both sides, there is need for truce. On occasions like this, dialogue remains the way out.

The government owes it a duty for the workers in the centres to return to their duty posts. Their claim of a balance of the N9bn arrears on the consolidated research and allied institutions salary structure should be attended to or met half way and a faithful schedule worked out for offsetting the remainder.

The problem with the government is non-implementation of agreements it freely enters into. In the instant case, JORAISU is alleging bad faith on the government in reneging on an agreement signed 10 years ago. Government has not faulted the claim.

In such a situation, it will be difficult to demand and expect patriotism from the distraught members of staff and Nigerians at large.

The allegation of not keeping to agreements, is also what the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) raise, each time they ask their members to ember on industrial actions. How long will the government continue with the dishonorable antics that have not fetched it any dividends?

