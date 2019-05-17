Uche Henry

On his last visit to Nigeria three years ago to witness the anniversary of the Ooni of Ife’s visit, a Nigerian-born American, Rep Jordan Harris, saw the need to explore the rich heritage of Yoruba genealogy. He returned a year later for the “REBIRTH”, thereby receiving the full birthright as a descendant of Oduduwa.

In other to maximise the potentialities, rich values, norms and mores of the clan, Harris has become the pivot of opening cultural and business vistas for Nigerian businesses in the area of culture and exportation.

A statement signed by the coordinator of the annual Ileya Omo Oodua Festival in Ife, Wale Williams, stated that Jordan Harris, the highflying, Democratic whip at the state of Pennsylvania assembly, would like his people to take advantage of opportunities in Baltimore and Mississippi to showcase their rich heritage.

From 1st through 23rd of June, Harris will be hosting the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his business contingents, which comprises manufacturers and exporters drawn from the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mining and Agriculture (NACCIMA), cultural team and top Yoruba traditional rulers,

According to the statement, “The King will meet with the Governor of the State of Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf; the State Chambers of Commerce, the Nigerian community and the executives of the Pennsylvania Medical Society, Harrisburg, and tour the factory facilities of the Hershey Chocolate, and meet the executive on opening a trading agreement to buy large bulk of Nigerian cocoa with the aim setting up same factory in Nigeria,”

“Ooni and his business contingents will expose a new ancient chest at Philadelphia in preparation for the naming ceremony of African-Americans under the REBIRTH project. They will also pay a Royal visit the University of Pennsylvania museum where a large amount of Yoruba artifacts are exhibited,”

He will be the Special Guest of Honour at 2019 Odunde Festival, a 40-year old festival that embodies the culture of the Yoruba. Ooni of Ife will also meet with vice chancellors of top African-American universities where he will sign cultural exchange agreements with them.