Joe Apu

Nigeria’s FIBA World Cup 2019 head coach, Alex Nwora, has stated that his son, Jordan who declared for the 2020 NBA Draft is in it for good.

Speaking with The Sun Sports on Sunday from his base in Buffallo, New York, Nwora said there is no fear of Jordan opting out of the draft like was the case in 2019.“I’m glad Jordan declared for the draft because he is ready now. The other time, he was lacking in some areas but he has grown in confidence and as a coach, his areas of deficiency have been taken care off. I think he is ready.”

Jordan, one of the ACC’s best players from Louisville forward arrived at Louisville as a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 player from the state of New York in the class of 2017, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He came off the bench as a minor part of the rotation in his freshman season but flashed his potential as a matchup problem who can attack the basket and hit from the outside by making 43.9 percent of his triples.

While Louisville missed the NCAA men’s tournament in his first year, Jordan’s impressive jump as a sophomore helped it return to the Big Dance.

Jordan averaged 17.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while still hitting 37.4 percent from three-point range despite higher usage. He won 2019 ACC Most Improved Player and was given All-ACC third-team recognition.