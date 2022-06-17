By Joe Apu

After a successful 2021 edition of the JNF Elite Basketball Camps, the 2022 edition will begin in Buffalo, New York, the hometown of Jordan in a 5-day Camping on 5th July 2022.

From Buffalo, the train moves to Abidjan where the Camp will run from the 14th of July and through to Cotonou, the commercial capital of Benin Republic on the 20th.

The Nigeria legs kick off in Lafia City on the 24th of July 2022. Onitsha will be the host from 2nd to 4th August 2022 and Lagos will wrap the 2022 Camping from the 8th to the 10th of August, 2022.

The goal of the Camp is to instill human values in youths through sports. During the basketball camps, JNF visits underprivileged children and their community to spend time with the kids and donate love, footwear, clothing and school supplies.

The Jordan Nwora Foundation (JNF) relies on the power of sport to improve the lives of underprivileged children in the United States and abroad.

They strive to inspire confidence, growth, and development in children by providing athletic camps and resources that focus on the importance of education, a healthy lifestyle, and sports.

