Joe Apu

The NBA 2020 Draft may have suffered a shift to October 16, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that, notwithstanding, Jordan Nwora is more than ready according to his father, Coach Alex Nwora.

Nwora, who spoke to Sunday Sunsports from his base in Buffalo, New York, stated that despite the lockdown, Jordan has continued to work out with vigour and remains confident that he would be drafted come October.

“The NBA had to shift from June 25 to October 16, but I must tell you that Jordan has not rested even with the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. He has kept working with different coaches to better himself and as a coach, I can tell you that he is ready. Any team he is drafted to will benefit immensely.

“As he is getting ready, he has had different coaches coming to work out with him. He is committed to his game and is now more confident with his play. It would be great seeing him play in the NBA,” Coach Nwora, who led Nigeria to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China, stated.

Jordan, one of the most prolific scorers over the last two seasons in college basketball (17.5 points per game), declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Nwora, a 6-foot-7 forward, will forgo his final season of eligibility at Louisville and remain in the draft. He was instrumental to Nigeria’s World Cup qualification that saw the 2015 AfroBasket champions book her ticket with three games to spare.