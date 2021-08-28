Prof. Ishaya Tanko, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, of the University of Jos, has commended the Kebbi state government for donating N5 million to its students studying in the institution.

Tanko, who is the Staff Adviser of the Kebbi state Students Association in the university, thanked the government in a statement on Friday, in Jos.

The don said the gesture was to alleviate the hardship the students were passing through due to the insecurity in Jos which led to the closure of the university.

“I want to specially commend the governor of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, for promptly approving and releasing the sum of N5 million as relief assistance to 95 students, who are indigenes of the state, studying at the University of Jos.

“This gesture is really timely and a clear demonstration of the governor’s passion and interest for the safety and welfare of the people of his state,” he said.

Tanko confirmed that majority of the students had already received N50,000 each through their individual bank accounts.

He said that with the suspension of academic activities by the management of the university, majority of the students had traveled safely back to their various homes.

He called on the students to remain calm and await further directives from the management. (NAN)